Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Up 5.3%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.33. Approximately 34,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 170,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th.

Get Limbach alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Limbach

Limbach Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $616.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $399,925.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,491.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,248,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 691.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth $488,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.