Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $207.65 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,521,434 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,494,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00458562 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.