Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $5.52 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and approximately $321.27 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $73.97 or 0.00114349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008803 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,663,406 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

