Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $115.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.07.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

