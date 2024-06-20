Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $57.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Longboard Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $19.97. 74,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 949,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBPH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.