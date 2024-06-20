Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.73. The company had a trading volume of 107,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,653. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $293.03 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.04 and a 200 day moving average of $415.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

