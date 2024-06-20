Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 4,150,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,655,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 3,713,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,674 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 798.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

