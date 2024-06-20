Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 4,537 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 34,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 166,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.80. 602,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,843,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

