Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.56. 72,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,086. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

