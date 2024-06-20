Lynch & Associates IN Has $3.78 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 25.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 10,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 413,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,248,000 after acquiring an additional 107,514 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

DFS stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,494. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.49. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

