Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 1,383 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $59.15. 77,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $59.29.
About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
