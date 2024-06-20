Lynch & Associates IN Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.98. 25,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,977. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

