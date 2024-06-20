Lynch & Associates IN Sells 3,779 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

EMR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 467,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,198. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

