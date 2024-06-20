MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $5 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after buying an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15,548.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.64. 8,331,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

