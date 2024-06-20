MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 750 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $293,162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after acquiring an additional 929,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.25. 2,267,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,028. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

