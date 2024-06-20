MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $340,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $322,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Citigroup upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.6 %

ET traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,635,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

