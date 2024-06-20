Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Main International ETF Price Performance

INTL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. 7,577 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Main International ETF Company Profile

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

