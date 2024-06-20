Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Main International ETF Price Performance
INTL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. 7,577 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $117.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.90.
Main International ETF Company Profile
