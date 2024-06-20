Manta Network Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Manta Network has a market cap of $322.65 million and $49.41 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,319,791 tokens. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,319,790.6666667 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.04120782 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $58,639,954.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

