Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 173,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Marathon Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

About Marathon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.