Marion Wealth Management Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.58. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

