Marion Wealth Management Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOBFree Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,679. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3169 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

