Marion Wealth Management Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,738,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,479,000 after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,698,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCLT traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,283. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.