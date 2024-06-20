Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 13,140 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after buying an additional 420,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 30,358 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.21. 12,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $226.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.54.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,898 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,967 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

