Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 137 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $227.00. 13,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.46. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $228.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,344 shares of company stock worth $13,911,876. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.