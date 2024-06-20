Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 2,715 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.17. 9,947,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,953,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average of $194.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $580.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.