Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

GE traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.43. 613,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

