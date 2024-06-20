Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,593 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VCIT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,710. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

