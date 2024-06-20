Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 56 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.75. The stock had a trading volume of 109,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,247. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.40. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

