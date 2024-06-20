Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.64. 70,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,487. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

