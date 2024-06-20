Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $151.81. 58,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,350. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.31. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

