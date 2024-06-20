Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.19. 371,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,523. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.67. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

