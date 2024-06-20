Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,733 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,559,000 after purchasing an additional 588,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIV traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

