Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $551.25. The stock had a trading volume of 382,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,286. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.55. The company has a market capitalization of $475.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

