Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,009 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,140. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

