Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 104 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,022,000 after purchasing an additional 448,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.83. The stock had a trading volume of 184,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,593. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,834 shares of company stock valued at $18,989,549. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

