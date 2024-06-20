Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 116 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,291. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $135.07 and a one year high of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Raymond James raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

