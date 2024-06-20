Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 719 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

