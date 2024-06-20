Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,216,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 229,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 730,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 43,690 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 676,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 241,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 480,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JIRE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,511. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

