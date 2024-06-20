Mather Group LLC. Acquires 245 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 747.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 290,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

