Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $602.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.18. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $604.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

