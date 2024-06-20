Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,643,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,511 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 7.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 2.50% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $492,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,504,000. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,960,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 416,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 381,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VGK stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,391. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

