Mather Group LLC. Has $17.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $17,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 965,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,113. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $113.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

