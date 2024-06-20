Mather Group LLC. Has $186.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 770,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $186,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.91. 274,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,129. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

