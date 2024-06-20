Mather Group LLC. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.5% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $730.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $724.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $738.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

