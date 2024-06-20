Mather Group LLC. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,793,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,629 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,019,000 after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,389,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 891,187 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $27,117,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $48.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

