Mather Group LLC. Has $28.50 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.70% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $28,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 707,933 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,291,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,098,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,374,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after acquiring an additional 527,755 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.