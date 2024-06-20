Mather Group LLC. Has $315,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

