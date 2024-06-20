Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $918.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

