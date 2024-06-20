Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,389,000 after acquiring an additional 279,866 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,996,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,510. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

