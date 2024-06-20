Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $108,176,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,716,000 after purchasing an additional 487,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,693,000 after purchasing an additional 317,389 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 94.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 548,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,558 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 460.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 264,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 217,356 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 782,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,435. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

